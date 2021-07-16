Dr. Andrew Mickler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mickler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Mickler, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Mickler, MD
Dr. Andrew Mickler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital, Norton Women's and Children's Hospital and UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
Dr. Mickler works at
Dr. Mickler's Office Locations
-
1
Andrew S Mickler Dr3999 Dutchmans Ln Ste 2G, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 792-0174
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
- Norton Women's and Children's Hospital
- UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mickler?
After almost two years with breathing and swallowing problems being treated by another MD with no results and continuing symptoms, I contacted Dr. Minkler. His staff, Amy and Kelly, were very helpful and concerned. Dr. Minkler was extremely pleasant, although quite laidback. He was very knowledgable and straight forward describing a treatment plan and making no promises. He prescribed three (3) inexpensive drugs and has set a two-week reappointment. His office is adorned with dozens of celebrity entertainer photos who have been treated by him for throat problems. If he is rated that highly by musicians and singers I feel confident he can solve my lingering anomaly, His erudite logical demeanor inspires confidence and gives me hope that my malady will be a thing of the past. One of the few doctors whose instructions I do not view with skepticism and pessimism.
About Dr. Andrew Mickler, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467450049
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mickler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mickler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mickler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mickler works at
Dr. Mickler has seen patients for Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mickler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mickler speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mickler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mickler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mickler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mickler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.