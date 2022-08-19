Dr. Andrew Mikaelian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikaelian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Mikaelian, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Mikaelian, MD
Dr. Andrew Mikaelian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They completed their fellowship with Lasky Clin/UCLA|Lasky Clinic
Andrew J Mikaelian MD1240 S Westlake Blvd Ste 135, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 360-4915
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Life
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mikaelian has been treating me for 5 years and he is the best.
About Dr. Andrew Mikaelian, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1891740973
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Hospital-Milwaukee|St Lukes
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Mikaelian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikaelian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikaelian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mikaelian has seen patients for Conductive Hearing Loss, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mikaelian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikaelian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikaelian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikaelian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikaelian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.