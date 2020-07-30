Overview of Dr. Andrew Miller, MD

Dr. Andrew Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Mays Landing, NJ and Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

