Dr. Andrew Miller, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Andrew Miller, MD

Dr. Andrew Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Miller works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Mays Landing, NJ and Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    834 Chestnut St Ste G114, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    4450 Black Horse Pike Ste 3956, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    1888 Marlton Pike E Ste 70, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 30, 2020
    Dr. Miller is an excellent doctor who is extremely knowledgeable. He is patient in explaining the complexities of hand surgery and my outcomes post surgery (following a trigger finger release) have been truly remarkable.
    Highly recommend Dr. Miller! — Jul 30, 2020
    About Dr. Andrew Miller, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1316380314
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MAYO CLINIC
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

