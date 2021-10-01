Overview

Dr. Andrew Miller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Coosa Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Cardiovascular Associates Of The Southeast (CVA) in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.