Dr. Andrew Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Miller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Coosa Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Brookwood Baptist Medical Center3980 Colonnade Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 510-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Coosa Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller is the best Dr. Miller have been care of me an my heart for 16 years
About Dr. Andrew Miller, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1336179639
Education & Certifications
- U AL
- University of Alabama Hospital
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
