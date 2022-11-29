Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Miller, MD
Dr. Andrew Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University School Of Medicine/Nyu Hospital Center and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Asclepion Physical Therapy & Wellness LLC22 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 102, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 992-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
His support system of personnel are well trained and courteous.
About Dr. Andrew Miller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1760439699
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat, Nyu
- New York University - School of Medicine
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- New York University School Of Medicine/Nyu Hospital Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
