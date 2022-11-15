Dr. Andrew Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Miller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Glen Rose Medical Center, Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington and Texas Health Heb.
Locations
HeartPlace Southlake1545 E Southlake Blvd Ste 250, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (682) 223-9112Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
HeartPlace Glen Rose1008 NE Big Bend Trl Ste 400, Glen Rose, TX 76043 Directions (254) 897-1434Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
HeartPlace Pecan Plantation2800 Village Rd, Granbury, TX 76049 Directions (254) 897-1434Friday8:00am - 12:00pm
HeartPlace HEB1604 Hospital Pkwy Ste 301, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 684-9970Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Glen Rose Medical Center
- Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best
About Dr. Andrew Miller, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1942264932
Education & Certifications
- Baylor U
- U Tex Sw-Parkland/Va Med Ct
- U Tex Sw-Parkland/Va Med Ct
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Hypertension, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease, and more.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
