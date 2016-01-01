Overview

Dr. Andrew Mitchell, MD is a Dermatologist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Mitchell works at Consultants in Dermatology, PLLC in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.