Overview

Dr. Andrew Mleynek, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Mleynek works at BEACH FAMILY DOCTORS in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.