Dr. Andrew Moen, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Detroit Lakes, MN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Moen, DPM

Dr. Andrew Moen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN. 

Dr. Moen works at Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes in Detroit Lakes, MN with other offices in Pelican Rapids, MN, Fosston, MN and Park Rapids, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic
    1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Essentia Health St. Mary's-Pelican Rapids Clinic
    301 N Broadway, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Essentia Health-Fosston Clinic
    900 Hilligoss Blvd SE, Fosston, MN 56542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 12:00pm
  4. 4
    Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic
    705 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. Moen's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Moen

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Andrew Moen, DPM

Specialties

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1073843587
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
    • Essentia Health-Fosston

    Frequently Asked Questions

