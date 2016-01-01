Overview of Dr. Andrew Moen, DPM

Dr. Andrew Moen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN.



Dr. Moen works at Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes in Detroit Lakes, MN with other offices in Pelican Rapids, MN, Fosston, MN and Park Rapids, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.