Dr. Andrew Moen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Moen, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Moen, DPM
Dr. Andrew Moen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN.
Dr. Moen works at
Dr. Moen's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Pelican Rapids Clinic301 N Broadway, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Essentia Health-Fosston Clinic900 Hilligoss Blvd SE, Fosston, MN 56542 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:30am - 12:00pm
-
4
Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic705 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moen?
About Dr. Andrew Moen, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1073843587
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
- Essentia Health-Fosston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Moen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Moen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moen works at
Dr. Moen has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.