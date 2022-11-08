Dr. Andrew Morris, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Morris, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Morris, DO
Dr. Andrew Morris, DO is an Urology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Physicians &amp; Surgeons and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Miami County Medical Center, Olathe Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Morris works at
Dr. Morris' Office Locations
-
1
KCUC Urology & Oncology10550 Quivira Rd Ste 105, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 243-9737
-
2
Kansas City Urology Care20375 W 151st St Ste 409, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (816) 339-9629
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Miami County Medical Center
- Olathe Medical Center
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicare
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Post surgery check-up.
About Dr. Andrew Morris, DO
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1245492602
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City University Of Physicians &amp;amp; Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.