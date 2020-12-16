Dr. Andrew Morse, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Morse, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Morse, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital.
Dr. Morse works at
Locations
Surgical Associates of Western Colorado2373 G Rd Ste 280, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 243-9340Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and amazing staff! They were very informative at all of my visits with this surgeon! I could not recommend him enough. He answered all my questions and he talks to you with ease like you are talking to a friend and answers all your questions. 10/10 I will recommend to anyone looking for a doctor with his caliber.
About Dr. Andrew Morse, DO
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790715720
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hospital
- KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morse works at
Dr. Morse has seen patients for Obesity, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morse speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Morse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.