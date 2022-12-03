Overview of Dr. Andrew Mundwiler, MD

Dr. Andrew Mundwiler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science (SOM & GME) and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Mundwiler works at SHMG Neurology & Clinical Neuropsychology - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Nerve Conduction Studies and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.