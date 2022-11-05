Overview of Dr. Andrew Munro, MD

Dr. Andrew Munro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Munro works at Commonwealth Eye Care Associates in Henrico, VA with other offices in Colonial Heights, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.