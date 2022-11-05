Dr. Andrew Munro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Munro, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Munro, MD
Dr. Andrew Munro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Munro works at
Dr. Munro's Office Locations
Commonwealth Eye Care Associates3855 Gaskins Rd, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 217-6363Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Commonwealth Eye Care Associates280 Charles H Dimmock Pkwy Ste 2, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 520-4160
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Munro performed Ptosis surgery on my eyelids. I had had this surgery 20 years ago, but it was time to do it again. Dr. Munro answered all my questions and put me at east. In spite of some unexpected complications because of scar tissue from my previous surgery, the surgery by Dr. Munro went very well and I am very pleased. He has a good "bedside manner" in spite of the fact that the surgery is done in the office.
About Dr. Andrew Munro, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1619138823
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Munro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munro works at
Dr. Munro has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Munro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.