Dr. Andrew Munro, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Munro, MD

Dr. Andrew Munro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Munro works at Commonwealth Eye Care Associates in Henrico, VA with other offices in Colonial Heights, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Munro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Commonwealth Eye Care Associates
    3855 Gaskins Rd, Henrico, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 217-6363
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Commonwealth Eye Care Associates
    280 Charles H Dimmock Pkwy Ste 2, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 520-4160

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 05, 2022
    Dr. Munro performed Ptosis surgery on my eyelids. I had had this surgery 20 years ago, but it was time to do it again. Dr. Munro answered all my questions and put me at east. In spite of some unexpected complications because of scar tissue from my previous surgery, the surgery by Dr. Munro went very well and I am very pleased. He has a good "bedside manner" in spite of the fact that the surgery is done in the office.
    Kathleen in Fredericksburg — Nov 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Munro, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619138823
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Duke U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Munro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Munro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Munro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Munro has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Munro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

