Dr. Andrew Murphy, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.2 (64)
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Murphy, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.

Dr. Murphy works at Asthma Allergy & Science Center in West Chester, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Asthma Allergy & Immunology of Chester County Ltd.
    1065 Andrew Dr, West Chester, PA 19380 (610) 436-5491

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chester County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Nasopharyngitis
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Nasopharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Nasopharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Shots
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Angioedema
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Drug Allergy Testing
Drug or Food Challenge
Food Allergy
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin
Patch Testing
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Radioallergosorbent Test
Sinusitis
Skin Testing and Screening
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings
Anaphylaxis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
Dermatitis
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Eosinophilia
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Hypogammaglobulinemia
IgA Deficiency
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Latex Allergy
Penicillin Allergy
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Toxic Effect of Venom
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 16, 2018
    Dr. Murphy has many excellent traits that I greatly appreciate in a physician. He is intelligent, accessible and willing to talk about anything important to me. I have a great deal of confidence in his abilities. I trust him as my physician and as a person.
    Mark Turner, Ph.D in PA — Mar 16, 2018
    About Dr. Andrew Murphy, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700970993
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murphy works at Asthma Allergy & Science Center in West Chester, PA. View the full address on Dr. Murphy’s profile.

    Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

