Overview of Dr. Andrew Muskovitz, MD

Dr. Andrew Muskovitz, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Muskovitz works at Cancer & Leukemia Center in Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.