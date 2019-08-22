Overview of Dr. Andrew Myers, MD

Dr. Andrew Myers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.