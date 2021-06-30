See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Freehold, NJ
Dr. Andrew Nam, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Andrew Nam, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (29)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Andrew Nam, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Downstate College Of Medicine, Brooklyn, Ny and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.

Dr. Nam works at Complete Care Pain And Palliative Center in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Frank Schirripa, DO
Dr. Frank Schirripa, DO
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Dev Sinha, MD
Dr. Dev Sinha, MD
4.9 (137)
View Profile
Dr. Andrew So, MD
Dr. Andrew So, MD
4.8 (38)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    complete care pain and palliative center
    495 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 10, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 336-1806
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Oscar Health
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nam?

    Jun 30, 2021
    Dr. Nam gave me my epidural when I was in labor. I was so extraordinarily nervous about the epidural, but Dr. Nam made the experience as pleasant as it could possibly be. To begin, he was quick and confident in what he was doing, and right away I felt like I was in good hands. Throughout the process, he was so calm and gentle and really helped to make me feel relaxed. He even came by to check in on me later and see how I was doing. Great doctor and great bedside manner!
    Judy M. — Jun 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Nam, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Nam, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nam to family and friends

    Dr. Nam's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nam

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Nam, MD.

    About Dr. Andrew Nam, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407291867
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • State University of New York Health Science Center-Brooklyn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Downstate College Of Medicine, Brooklyn, Ny
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education Combined BS/MD 7 Year Medical Program
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Nam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nam works at Complete Care Pain And Palliative Center in Freehold, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Nam’s profile.

    Dr. Nam has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Nam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew Nam, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.