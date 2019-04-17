Dr. Andrew Navetta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Navetta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Navetta, MD
Dr. Andrew Navetta, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tyler, TX.
Dr. Navetta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Navetta's Office Locations
-
1
Ut Health North Campus Tyler11937 US Highway 271, Tyler, TX 75708 Directions (903) 877-7826Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health North Campus Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Navetta?
Very easy to talk to. Honest and respects patient choices.
About Dr. Andrew Navetta, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1144631151
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Navetta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Navetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Navetta works at
Dr. Navetta has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Navetta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Navetta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navetta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navetta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navetta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.