Overview of Dr. Andrew Nelson, MD

Dr. Andrew Nelson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Nelson works at Hand To Shoulder Center in Waterbury, CT with other offices in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.