Dr. Andrew Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Nelson, MD
Dr. Andrew Nelson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
-
1
Rehab Health1320 W Main St Ste 2, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 755-7115
-
2
Starling Physicians1 Lake St Bldg D, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 832-4666Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Kind and reassuring care and explanation.
About Dr. Andrew Nelson, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1053308361
Education & Certifications
- Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, Ri|Rhode Island Hospital
- Boston University Medical Center|Boston University, Boston, Ma
- St. Elizabeth's Hospital|St. Elizabethâ€™s Hospital, Boston, MA
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.