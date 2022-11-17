Overview

Dr. Andrew Nelson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nelson works at Gastroenterology Associates in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Nausea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.