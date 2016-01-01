Dr. Neuhauser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Neuhauser, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Neuhauser, MD
Dr. Andrew Neuhauser, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with South County Hospital and Westerly Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neuhauser's Office Locations
- 1 268 Post Rd Ste 202, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 789-0661
-
2
Coastal Medical - Wakefield Medical70 Kenyon Ave, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 789-0661
Hospital Affiliations
- South County Hospital
- Westerly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neuhauser?
About Dr. Andrew Neuhauser, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1578547592
Education & Certifications
- Us Naval Hospital
- Naval Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Villanova University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neuhauser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neuhauser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neuhauser has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neuhauser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neuhauser speaks Italian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Neuhauser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neuhauser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neuhauser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neuhauser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.