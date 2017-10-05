Dr. Andrew Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Newman, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Newman, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Newman works at
Locations
Jefferson Plastic Surgery840 Walnut St Fl 15, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CHAMPVA
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newman?
Dr. Newman provided me with excellent medical care. He is not only very professional but was very helpful and kind throughout my reconstruction process. Dr. Newman made a difficult time much very doable.
About Dr. Andrew Newman, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
