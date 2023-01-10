Overview of Dr. Andrew Nguyen, MD

Dr. Andrew Nguyen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Escondido and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Nguyen works at STANFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Carlsbad, CA with other offices in Escondido, CA and San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.