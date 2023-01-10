Dr. Andrew Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Nguyen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Escondido and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Stanford University Medical Center6010 Hidden Valley Rd Ste 200, Carlsbad, CA 92011 Directions
NORTH COUNTY NEUROLOGY ASSOCIATES dba THE NEUROLOGY CENTER1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 302, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions
So Cal Institute of Neurosurgical Surgery705 E Ohio Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
UC San Diego Division of Neurosurgery16950 Via Tazon # 1D, San Diego, CA 92127 Directions
UCSD Health Systems200 W Arbor Dr Ste MC8320, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Triwest
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very good experience with Dr Nguyen, having an L4/5 fusion.
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ca
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
