Dr. Andrew Nightingale, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Nightingale, MD
Dr. Andrew Nightingale, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons.
Dr. Nightingale works at
Dr. Nightingale's Office Locations
-
1
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-4000
-
2
Jeffrey D Nightingale MD PC211 Central Park W Ste 1E, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 877-7188
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nightingale?
I saw Dr. Nightingale a month ago and I was very pleased with my visit. 1) He's super nice. 2) He crazy smart 3) He diagnosed me and referred me to the correct specialist for my future surgery. Im 28 I was kinda nervous but his office took my temperature and took all Covid protocols. Basically I found out what was wrong and was sent in the correct direction. I greatly appreciate him.
About Dr. Andrew Nightingale, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790063121
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Ophthalmology
