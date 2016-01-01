Dr. Andrew Nobe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nobe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Nobe, MD
Dr. Andrew Nobe, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Yorba Linda, CA.
Birth Choice Health Clinics18637 Yorba Linda Blvd, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 Directions (949) 824-8600
- UCI Medical Center
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1316326952
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Nobe accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nobe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nobe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nobe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.