Dr. Andrew Noble, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Noble, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Noble, MD
Dr. Andrew Noble, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Noble works at
Dr. Noble's Office Locations
-
1
Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute4215 Burns Rd Ste 100, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 694-7776Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Palm Beach Gardens3401 Pga Blvd Ste 500, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 694-7776Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Wellington Office10111 Forest Hill Blvd Rm 231, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 694-7776
-
4
Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute2055 Military Trl Ste 200, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 694-7776Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
5
Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 9800, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 694-7776Thursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Noble?
I am so grateful to Dr. Andrew Noble. His innovations in total knee replacement procedures afford his patients the greatest gift ever! After years of suffering and postponing the inevitable, I took the first step to reclaiming my health and wellness by choosing Dr. Noble and his incredible team. In hindsight, I wish I had done this 5 years ago! Within 6 weeks post-surgery, I was back in the classroom teaching full-time. After 8 weeks, I was back in the gym, back on the dance floor, and back to the beach doing all the things that help me live my best life! I am so pleased with the outcome, including my range of motion, my lack of pain, and my minimal scar. Dr. Noble, Sharon, Patrick, and my physical therapists have restored the quality of life I was missing for so long. Being able to do all things that I love without the pain is a priceless gift. If you are still on the fence about this surgery, wait no more and start living life to the fullest again!
About Dr. Andrew Noble, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1467490763
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital, Total Joint Replacement
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- University of Richmond
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noble has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noble accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noble works at
Dr. Noble has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noble on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Noble. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noble.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.