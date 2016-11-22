Overview

Dr. Andrew Norris, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine|Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Norris works at Dignity Health Telemedicine Network in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.