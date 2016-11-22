See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Andrew Norris, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Andrew Norris, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine|Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Norris works at Dignity Health Telemedicine Network in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Telemedicine Network
    6403 Coyle Ave Fl 2, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Respiratory Management
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Respiratory Management
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Brain Injury
Breast Cancer
Bronchiectasis
Bronchoscopy
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Sinusitis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gallstones
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Inguinal Hernia
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Failure
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Malignancies
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Thoracentesis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tuberculosis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 22, 2016
    Real easy to talk to, felt like he took a genuine interest in me. Spoke to me about his appreciation of patients who are informed and take responsibility for their medical care. Highly recommend.
    Sue B. in Sacramento, CA — Nov 22, 2016
    About Dr. Andrew Norris, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1225238306
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    • The Ohio State University Medical Center &amp; Nationwide Children's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State U, College of Medicine|Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Norris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Norris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Norris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Norris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

