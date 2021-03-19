See All Pediatricians in San Pedro, CA
Dr. Andrew Novom, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Novom, MD

Dr. Andrew Novom, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.

Dr. Novom works at San Pedro Pediatric Medical Group in San Pedro, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Novom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Pedro Pediatrics Med Grp. Inc.
    1294 W 6th St Ste 102, San Pedro, CA 90731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 832-6487

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Asthma
Bronchiolitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Asthma
Bronchiolitis

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 19, 2021
    Dr. Novom was my children's pediatrician for the last 10 years.. and there is truly no adjectives for his awesomeness. He cared and treated me with so much respect and having him for our doctor was absolutely bliss. I knew I could count on him on those midnight phone calls because the baby had fever or whatnot.. I am so sad that we no longer live in the area or the state because saying goodbye to Mr. Novom was unfortunate. THANK YOU FOR BEING THE BEST PEDIATRICIAN!!
    Gabby — Mar 19, 2021
    About Dr. Andrew Novom, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346295391
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Novom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Novom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Novom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Novom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Novom works at San Pedro Pediatric Medical Group in San Pedro, CA. View the full address on Dr. Novom’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Novom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

