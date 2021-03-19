Dr. Andrew Novom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Novom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Novom, MD
Dr. Andrew Novom, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
Dr. Novom works at
Dr. Novom's Office Locations
San Pedro Pediatrics Med Grp. Inc.1294 W 6th St Ste 102, San Pedro, CA 90731 Directions (310) 832-6487
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Novom was my children's pediatrician for the last 10 years.. and there is truly no adjectives for his awesomeness. He cared and treated me with so much respect and having him for our doctor was absolutely bliss. I knew I could count on him on those midnight phone calls because the baby had fever or whatnot.. I am so sad that we no longer live in the area or the state because saying goodbye to Mr. Novom was unfortunate. THANK YOU FOR BEING THE BEST PEDIATRICIAN!!
About Dr. Andrew Novom, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1346295391
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Novom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novom speaks Italian and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Novom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novom.
