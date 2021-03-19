Overview of Dr. Andrew Novom, MD

Dr. Andrew Novom, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.



Dr. Novom works at San Pedro Pediatric Medical Group in San Pedro, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.