Dr. Andrew Nowak, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Nowak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Gll Cardiology LLC407 East Ave Ste 130, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 475-2505
-
2
Cardiovascular Institute1454 S County Trl Ste 2, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 606-1100
-
3
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-5875Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Newport Hospital11 Friendship St, Newport, RI 02840 Directions (844) 222-2881
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had to wait a few minutes. And he wasn't my Mom. Otherwise he was perfect. Not simply good or competent, but really sharp and intent on helping me manage my cardiac circumstances.
About Dr. Andrew Nowak, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1134268287
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hospital Lifespan
- Umass Memorial Med Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
Dr. Nowak has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nowak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nowak speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
