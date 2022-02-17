Dr. Andrew Nullman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nullman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Nullman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Nullman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Nullman works at
Locations
Andrew E Nullman MD PA1190 NW 95th St Ste 412, Miami, FL 33150 Directions (305) 835-9913
- 2 15501 NW 67th Ave, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 820-2900
Aledonna Homecare LLC16853 NE 2nd Ave, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 652-2999
North Shore Medical Center1100 NW 95th St, Miami, FL 33150 Directions (305) 835-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Nullman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1912939208
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- Med College Of Pa And Hospital
- MCP Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- City College Of New York School Of Biomedical Education
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nullman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nullman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nullman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nullman works at
Dr. Nullman has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Esophagitis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nullman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nullman speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nullman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nullman.
