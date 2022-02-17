See All Gastroenterologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Andrew Nullman, MD

Gastroenterology
3.2 (22)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Nullman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Nullman works at Andrew E Nullman MD PA in Miami, FL with other offices in Miami Lakes, FL and North Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Esophagitis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Andrew E Nullman MD PA
    1190 NW 95th St Ste 412, Miami, FL 33150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 835-9913
  2. 2
    15501 NW 67th Ave, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 820-2900
  3. 3
    Aledonna Homecare LLC
    16853 NE 2nd Ave, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 652-2999
  4. 4
    North Shore Medical Center
    1100 NW 95th St, Miami, FL 33150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 835-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Medical Center
  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Esophagitis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Hemorrhoids
Esophagitis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Sunshine Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 17, 2022
    When you have an appointment with Dr. Nullman you can expect a trustworthy experience from a highly respected expert in the community.
    Rachel — Feb 17, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Nullman, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Nullman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nullman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nullman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nullman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nullman has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Esophagitis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nullman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nullman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nullman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nullman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nullman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

