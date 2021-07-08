Dr. Ochoa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrew Ochoa, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Ochoa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Ochoa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
John C. Lincoln LLC1515 E Bethany Home Rd Ste 120A, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (602) 812-3080
-
2
Banner Good Samaritan Family Medicine Center1300 N 12th St Ste 605, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-4567
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ochoa?
After many disappointing experiences and delays with the Banner system, I found Dr. Ochoa. He took my case on and cared enough to expedited things to get resolution. Thank you Doctor!
About Dr. Andrew Ochoa, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1144782400
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ochoa works at
Dr. Ochoa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ochoa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ochoa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ochoa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.