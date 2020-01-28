Overview of Dr. Andrew Oishi, MD

Dr. Andrew Oishi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.



Dr. Oishi works at Surgical Consultants Of Hawaii in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.