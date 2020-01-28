Dr. Andrew Oishi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oishi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Oishi, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Oishi, MD
Dr. Andrew Oishi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.
Dr. Oishi's Office Locations
Surgical Consultants of Hawaii Inc.405 N Kuakini St Ste 601, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 536-5811Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Kuakini Medical Center347 N Kuakini St, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 547-9131
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am very grateful to Dr. Andrew Oishi for his brilliance and skill in removing a 7.1 cm malignant tumor which obstructed my right kidney and ureter. Dr. Oishi was referred and came highly recommended by my urologic oncologist who told me that he was by far the best surgeon to perform this surgery. During my initial consultation, Dr. Oishi was very kind, attentive, and a good listener. On the evening prior to my surgery, on December 6, 2019, Dr. Oishi called to inform me that my potassium levels were high and I needed to check into the hospital immediately. He arranged everything and had a team waiting for me. On the day of surgery, Dr. Oishi skillfully removed the malignant liposarcoma and I was later informed by both the radiologist and oncologist that Dr. Andrew Oishi did such an amazing job and there was no additional need for radiation or chemotherapy. Thank you so much, Dr. Andrew Oishi!
About Dr. Andrew Oishi, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oishi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oishi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oishi has seen patients for Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oishi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Oishi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oishi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oishi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oishi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.