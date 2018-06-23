Dr. Andrew Orchin, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orchin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Orchin, DDS
Overview
Dr. Andrew Orchin, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Washington, DC. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Children's National Medical Center and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Locations
Orchin Orthodontics5301 Wisconsin Ave NW Ste 110, Washington, DC 20015 Directions (202) 770-1883
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Principal Financial Group
Ratings & Reviews
We have been very happy with the treatment, professionalism, and courtesy of this practice since we we began seeing them last summer for our daughter’s expander, braces and now retainer. The location is convenient (we live in Takoma Park) and never have a problem finding free 2-hr parking in the neighborhood. The office is immaculate and comfortable, the staff couldn’t be nicer and Dr. Bailey is a total pro. Will return with our second child when the time comes!
About Dr. Andrew Orchin, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 19 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Children's National Medical Center
Dr. Orchin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orchin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Orchin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Orchin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orchin speaks Persian and Spanish.
351 patients have reviewed Dr. Orchin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orchin.
