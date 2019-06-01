See All Plastic Surgeons in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Andrew Ordon, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.2 (29)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Ordon, MD

Dr. Andrew Ordon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Southern California Keck School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and LAC + USC Medical Center.

Dr. Ordon works at Plastic Surgery Institute in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ordon's Office Locations

    Plastic Surgery Institute
    71949 Highway 111 Ste 300, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 (760) 568-2211
    Roxbury Clinic & Surgery Center
    465 N Roxbury Dr Ste 1007, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 (310) 271-5722

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Eisenhower Medical Center
  • LAC + USC Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jun 01, 2019
    About Dr. Andrew Ordon, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033143086
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • 1983|1986|Beverly Hills Med Ctr|University California Irvine Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • 1984|Lenox Hill Hospital|Loma Linda/White Meml|Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center|New York University / College of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center|Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Southern California Keck School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Ordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

