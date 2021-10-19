Overview

Dr. Andrew Owens, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.



Dr. Owens works at North Texas Arrhythmia in Denton, TX with other offices in Lewisville, TX and Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.