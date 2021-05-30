Dr. Andrew Packer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Packer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Packer, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Packer, MD
Dr. Andrew Packer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons|Atlanta College Of Physicians &amp; Surgeons and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Packer's Office Locations
Kids Station Pediatrics191 Main St Ste 101, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 646-7704
Retina Consultants, P.C.43 Woodland St Fl 4, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 527-9020
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Packer repaired several retinal tears and a detached retina for me a few years ago. Regular follow-up visits since then show everything is completely healthy. The office has streamlined visits since the pandemic began and wait time is minimal. The office has state of the art diagnostics.
About Dr. Andrew Packer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- NY Hosp-Cornell Med Sch
- Atlanta College Of Physicians &amp; Surgeons|Atlanta College Of Physicians &amp;amp; Surgeons
- Ophthalmology
