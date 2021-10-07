Overview

Dr. Andrew Palafox, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Palafox works at El Paso Orthopaedic Surgery Group in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.