Overview of Dr. Andrew Pao, MD

Dr. Andrew Pao, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Harrison, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and St. Anthony Community Hospital.



Dr. Pao works at Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists Pllc in Harrison, NY with other offices in Greenwich, CT, Middletown, NY and Stamford, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.