Dr. Pao has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Pao, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Pao, MD
Dr. Andrew Pao, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Harrison, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and St. Anthony Community Hospital.
Dr. Pao works at
Dr. Pao's Office Locations
Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists Pllc500 Mamaroneck Ave, Harrison, NY 10528 Directions (203) 869-1145
Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists Pllc6 Greenwich Office Park, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions (203) 869-1145
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists in Stamford, CT5 High Ridge Park Fl 3, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 869-1145
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- St. Anthony Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pao is the best! He takes his time and explains èverything. I have never had as good a dr as. Dr Pao!
About Dr. Andrew Pao, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1386084010
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
Dr. Pao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.