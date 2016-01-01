Dr. Andrew Papez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Papez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Papez, MD
Dr. Andrew Papez, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Papez's Office Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1792
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Papez, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1366466633
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Reg Med Center
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Papez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papez.
