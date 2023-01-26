Dr. Andrew Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Parker, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Parker, MD
Dr. Andrew Parker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Parker's Office Locations
Orthopedic Associates, LLC4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 550, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 321-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went there to have my left knee check. And I believe that my doctor is very proactive. He told what perhaps my issue is? The treatment plus in MRI just to be sure is nothing serious.i believe I am in good hands.
About Dr. Andrew Parker, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University - New Orleans
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.