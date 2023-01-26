Overview of Dr. Andrew Parker, MD

Dr. Andrew Parker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Parker works at Orthopedic Associates in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.