Dr. Andrew Parkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Parkinson, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Parkinson, MD
Dr. Andrew Parkinson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Integris Health Edmond and Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery.
Dr. Parkinson works at
Dr. Parkinson's Office Locations
-
1
Safe Spine Intraoperative Monitoring Pllc14100 Parkway Commons Dr Ste 101, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 463-3370
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Integris Health Edmond
- Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parkinson?
Dr. Parkinson is such a good surgeon. He did my spine surgery, an 11 hour surgery, and from the minute I woke up my pain was gone. It was like being a new person. He is top notch, I would recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Andrew Parkinson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285782086
Education & Certifications
- Texas Back Institutue
- Harbor UCLA Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- California Polytechnic State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parkinson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parkinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parkinson works at
Dr. Parkinson has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parkinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parkinson speaks Spanish.
270 patients have reviewed Dr. Parkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parkinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.