Dr. Andrew Parziale, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.2 (13)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Andrew Parziale, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They completed their residency with Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School

Dr. Parziale works at Summit Medical Group in Morristown, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Medical Group
    95 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 828-6657

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Andrew Parziale, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346638350
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parziale has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parziale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parziale works at Summit Medical Group in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Parziale’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Parziale. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parziale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parziale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parziale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

