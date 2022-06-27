Dr. Parziale has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Parziale, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Parziale, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They completed their residency with Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Dr. Parziale works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group95 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 828-6657
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parziale?
Dr. P is extremely detailed in his explanations of diagnosis, conditions, and whats happening inside your body. He equips you with the knowledge you need to make an informed decision and takes the time to explain things.
About Dr. Andrew Parziale, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1346638350
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parziale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parziale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parziale works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Parziale. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parziale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parziale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parziale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.