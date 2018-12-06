Dr. Andrew Pasetti, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Pasetti, DO
Overview
Dr. Andrew Pasetti, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Keizer, OR. They graduated from Touro University.
Dr. Pasetti works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Keizer Station Medical Office5940 Ulali Dr Ne, Keizer, OR 97303 Directions (503) 813-2000
-
2
Kaiser Permanente West Salem Medical Office1160 Wallace Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304 Directions (800) 813-2873
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kaiser is lucky to have such a knowledgeable doctor on staff to help with our nations obesity problem. I feel fortunate to have found a doctor that is versed in the Ketogenics Way of Eating. He listened to my concerns, and we will continue to work on my path to better health. We already reduced my blood pressure medications ( after only 3 months of following Keto). Andrew Pasetti DO will be an inspirational motivator for patients and staff of Kaiser.
About Dr. Andrew Pasetti, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1033341409
Education & Certifications
- Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton
- Touro University
- Northeastern University
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pasetti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pasetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pasetti works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pasetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pasetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.