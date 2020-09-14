Dr. Andrew Pastor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pastor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Pastor, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Pastor, MD
Dr. Andrew Pastor, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.
Dr. Pastor works at
Dr. Pastor's Office Locations
-
1
The Everett Clinic - Edmonds21401 72nd Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 304-1101Monday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pastor?
I had hip surgery for a 3mm cyst that was impinging on my sciatic nerve, along with a labrum tear in the Eastern Wa area. This doc had done many surgeries on hips and was a referral from a friend but botched the first - badly where they called the surgery completing the next day. After post op - told doc I felt it was getting infected. No anti’s even being just stapled until surgery the next night. 2 weeks later, I text a pic to the doc showing grossly infected. He prescribed a very low antibiotic that after a week and continued to get worse. My mom (yes I’m an adult) made me go in - clinic said I need to go to the ER - where Pastor and I became BFF’s. His bedside manner, his calm and realistic voice makes you feel as though you are in good hands. Basically had I not gone in, I was septic and my blood counts were so bad they didn’t understand how I was walking and talking. Dr. P had me in surgery in an hour, cleaned all out and realistically saved my life! Saves my life!
About Dr. Andrew Pastor, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- English
- 1326207051
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pastor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pastor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pastor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pastor works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Pastor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pastor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pastor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pastor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.