Dr. Andrew Patel, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.4 (15)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Patel, MD

Dr. Andrew Patel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at PDX ENT & Audiology Medical Group in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, TMJ and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    PDXENT and Audiology Medical Group
    2222 NW Lovejoy St Ste 607, Portland, OR 97210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 222-3638
  2. 2
    PDXENT and Audiology Medical Group
    9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 208, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 222-3638

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Andrew Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275749152
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Residency
    Internship
    • UC San Diego
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at PDX ENT & Audiology Medical Group in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Dysphagia, TMJ and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

