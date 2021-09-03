Overview of Dr. Andrew Patel, MD

Dr. Andrew Patel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at PDX ENT & Audiology Medical Group in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, TMJ and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.