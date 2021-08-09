Dr. Andrew Pecora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pecora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Pecora, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Pecora, MD
Dr. Andrew Pecora, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Pecora works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pecora's Office Locations
-
1
John Theurer Cancer Center92 2nd St Fl 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 426-7487
-
2
Jtcc Palisades7650 River Rd Fl 2, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 730-5062
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pecora?
Awesome care awesome tram
About Dr. Andrew Pecora, MD
- Hematology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Yiddish
- 1770544504
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Canc C|Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pecora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pecora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pecora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pecora works at
Dr. Pecora speaks Spanish and Yiddish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pecora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pecora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pecora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pecora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.