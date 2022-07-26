See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Andrew Pepper, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Andrew Pepper, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Pepper, MD

Dr. Andrew Pepper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and AdventHealth Apopka.

Dr. Pepper works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Winter Garden, FL and Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Courtney Sherman, MD
Dr. Courtney Sherman, MD
4.1 (19)
View Profile
Dr. Peter Murray, MD
Dr. Peter Murray, MD
3.4 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Montero, MD
Dr. Daniel Montero, MD
5.0 (9)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Pepper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rothman Orthopaedics at AdventHealth - Winter Park, FL
    255 N Lakemont Ave Ste 101, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 769-4879
  2. 2
    Rothman Orthopaedics - Winter Garden, FL
    2200 Fowler Grove Blvd Ste 360, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 769-4879
  3. 3
    Rothman Orthopaedics, Lake Mary, FL
    15502 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Ste 114, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 769-4879
  4. 4
    Rothman Orthopaedics, Lake Mary, FL
    1141 Patterson Ter, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 769-4879

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
  • AdventHealth Apopka

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pepper?

    Jul 26, 2022
    From my first meeting with Dr. Pepper, I felt totally at-ease, assured, and in very capable, caring hands. His calm demeanor and knowledge of my symptoms and condition made me feel confident I had selected the right doctor to perform my replacement. The entire process was smooth and the staff in Dr. Pepper's office made that pissible. I applaud them all. The information provided was useful, practical and most helpful from beginning to surgical recovery. My "coach" and other friends who met Dr. Pepper are thoroughly impressed by him and the staff. Recovery has been a breeze and I am fully functional without right hip pain for the first time in years. Thank you!! I have recommended Dr. Pepper and Rothman Orthopaedics to many people and will continue to do so. Thank you for "making me the way I was".
    James Gilbert — Jul 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Pepper, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Pepper, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pepper to family and friends

    Dr. Pepper's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pepper

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Pepper, MD.

    About Dr. Andrew Pepper, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720341878
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hlth System
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Pepper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pepper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pepper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pepper accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Pepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pepper has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pepper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pepper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pepper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pepper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pepper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew Pepper, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.