Dr. Peranteau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrew Peranteau, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Peranteau, MD is a Dermatologist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4211 Bell Blvd, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (212) 385-3700
-
2
New York City Health and Hospital Corporation1901 1st Ave, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 423-7820
- 3 625 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036 Directions (212) 385-3700
-
4
The Dermatology Specialists - Bushwick1163 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Directions (212) 385-3700Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peranteau?
About Dr. Andrew Peranteau, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1588075386
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peranteau has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peranteau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peranteau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peranteau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.