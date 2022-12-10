Overview of Dr. Andrew Peretz, MD

Dr. Andrew Peretz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmel, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Putnam Hospital Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Peretz works at Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group Pllc in Carmel, NY with other offices in Danbury, CT, Fishkill, NY and Newburgh, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.