Dr. Andrew Peretz, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Peretz, MD
Dr. Andrew Peretz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmel, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Putnam Hospital Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Peretz works at
Dr. Peretz's Office Locations
Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group Pllc664 Stoneleigh Ave Ste 300, Carmel, NY 10512 Directions (845) 279-5900
Pain Management Partners LLC40 Old Ridgebury Rd Ste 101, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 894-4185
Somers Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine Group Pllc400 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 106, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 227-2228
Somers Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group2 Victory Ct, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 565-1454Wednesday7:30am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Putnam Hospital Center
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Peretz and his staff to be compassionate to my orthopedic issues. Staff responds in a timely manner. Dr. Peretz goes out of his way in helping me with my orthopedic problems. He is a fine and trusted surgeon. I highly recommended Dr. Peretz to anyone who has orthopedic issues.
About Dr. Andrew Peretz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1598798431
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peretz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peretz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peretz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peretz has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peretz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Peretz speaks Chinese.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Peretz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peretz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peretz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peretz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.