Dr. Andrew Peshek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peshek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Andrew Peshek, MD
Dr. Andrew Peshek, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
Dr. Peshek works at
Dr. Peshek's Office Locations
-
1
Atrium at Olde City128 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (267) 713-3747
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Andrew Peshek, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1255451654
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Miami University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peshek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peshek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peshek works at
Dr. Peshek has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peshek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peshek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peshek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.