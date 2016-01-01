See All Psychiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Andrew Peshek, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Peshek, MD

Dr. Andrew Peshek, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

Dr. Peshek works at Andrew Peshek, M.D. in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Peshek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atrium at Olde City
    128 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 713-3747

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Function Testing
Psychological Testing
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Function Testing
Psychological Testing

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    About Dr. Andrew Peshek, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255451654
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Peshek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peshek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peshek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peshek works at Andrew Peshek, M.D. in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Peshek’s profile.

    Dr. Peshek has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peshek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peshek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peshek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

